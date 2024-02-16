Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 16 Feb 2024, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 564.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at 568 and closed at 564.3. The highest price recorded was 570, while the lowest was 558. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 216,509.27 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 589.3 and 132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 162,828 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹564.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 162,828 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 564.3.

