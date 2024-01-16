Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock plunges as investors turn bearish

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹545.15 and closed at ₹540.95 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹546, while the lowest price was ₹540. The market capitalization of the company is ₹208,833.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹589.3 and ₹132.55 respectively. The total trading volume on the BSE was 85,765 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹535.7 with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -5.75. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 1.06% and a decrease of ₹5.75.
The current price of Adani Power stock is ₹541.45, which represents a 0.09% percent change. The net change in the stock price is 0.5.
On the last day of trading, Adani Power recorded a total volume of 85,765 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at ₹540.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!