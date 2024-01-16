Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stock plunges as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 541.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 535.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 545.15 and closed at 540.95 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 546, while the lowest price was 540. The market capitalization of the company is 208,833.96 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 589.3 and 132.55 respectively. The total trading volume on the BSE was 85,765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹535.7, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹541.45

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 535.7 with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -5.75. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decrease of 1.06% and a decrease of 5.75.

16 Jan 2024, 09:35 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹541.45, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹540.95

The current price of Adani Power stock is 541.45, which represents a 0.09% percent change. The net change in the stock price is 0.5.

16 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹540.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power recorded a total volume of 85,765 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 540.95.

