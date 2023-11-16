Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Plummeting: Stocks in Freefall

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 390.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 395.3 and closed at 390.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 397.3, while the lowest was 388.1. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 150,652.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 410, and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 763,526 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹390.6, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹390.85

As of the current data, the Adani Power stock is priced at 390.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.25, suggesting a decrease of 0.25 in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹390.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a BSE volume of 763,526 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 390.85.

