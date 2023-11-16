Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Plummeting: Stocks in Freefall

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹395.3 and closed at ₹390.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹397.3, while the lowest was ₹388.1. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹150,652.04 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹410, and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 763,526 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
