Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 329.95, down -3.48% from yesterday's 341.85
BackBack

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at ₹329.95, down -3.48% from yesterday's ₹341.85

15 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -3.48 %. The stock closed at 341.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 329.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani PowerPremium
Adani Power

On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at 345 and closed at 347.25. The stock reached a high of 345 and a low of 341.15 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 131,849.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 579,507 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:39:29 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power closed today at ₹329.95, down -3.48% from yesterday's ₹341.85

Adani Power stock closed today at 329.95, which is a decrease of 3.48% compared to the previous day's closing price of 341.85. The net change is -11.9.

16 Oct 2023, 05:37:42 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Power stock today was 327.15, while the high price reached 343.7.

16 Oct 2023, 03:19:52 PM IST

Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Adani Power Ltd stock is 132.40 and the 52 week high price is 409.70.

16 Oct 2023, 03:04:14 PM IST

Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹331.8, down -2.94% from yesterday's ₹341.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is 331.8. There has been a percent change of -2.94, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.05, suggesting a decrease of 10.05 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:31:58 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹333.4, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹341.85

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 333.4 with a percent change of -2.47. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.47% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -8.45, indicating a decrease of 8.45 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21:18 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Adani Power stock was 331.4, while the high price reached 343.7.

16 Oct 2023, 01:57:06 PM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹333.75, down -2.37% from yesterday's ₹341.85

Adani Power stock is currently trading at a price of 333.75, which represents a decrease of 2.37% from the previous trading session. The stock has experienced a net change of -8.1 points.

16 Oct 2023, 01:23:40 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock reached a low of 331.4 and a high of 343.7 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:15:02 PM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹334.15, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹341.85

The current data for Adani Power stock indicates that the price is 334.15, which represents a decrease of 2.25%. The net change is -7.7, indicating a decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:59:13 PM IST

Adani Power Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:21:48 PM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹335.2, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹341.85

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 335.2 with a percent change of -1.95 and a net change of -6.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.95% and the value has decreased by 6.65. This indicates a negative trend in the stock performance. However, it is important to consider other factors such as the overall market conditions and company news before making any investment decisions.

16 Oct 2023, 12:17:42 PM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Power stock for the day was 331.4, while the high price reached 343.7.

16 Oct 2023, 11:40:13 AM IST

Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹334.2, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹341.85

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 334.2. There has been a percent change of -2.24, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.65, which means the stock has decreased by 7.65. Overall, the data suggests that Adani Power stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 11:15:50 AM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹332.8, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹341.85

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 332.8 with a percent change of -2.65. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.65% from its previous value. The net change is -9.05, indicating that the stock has decreased by 9.05. Overall, this suggests that Adani Power stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Oct 2023, 11:12:05 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price for the day was 331.4 and the high price was 343.7.

16 Oct 2023, 10:22:42 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹335.1, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹341.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is 335.1, with a percent change of -1.97% and a net change of -6.75. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.97%, resulting in a net decrease of 6.75.

16 Oct 2023, 10:13:23 AM IST

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's today's low price was 331.4 and today's high price was 343.7.

16 Oct 2023, 09:58:38 AM IST

Adani Power Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:42:25 AM IST

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹335.45, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹341.85

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 335.45 with a percent change of -1.87 and a net change of -6.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.87% and has experienced a net decrease of 6.4 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock is currently performing poorly.

16 Oct 2023, 09:16:59 AM IST

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹342.7, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹341.85

The current stock price of Adani Power is 342.7, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to draw any conclusions about the overall performance of the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 08:02:46 AM IST

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹347.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Power shares traded on the BSE was 579,507. The closing price of the shares was 347.25.

