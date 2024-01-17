Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -1.39 %. The stock closed at 541.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 533.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power had a relatively stable day of trading, with the open and close prices being very close at 541.7 and 541.45 respectively. The stock reached a high of 541.95 and a low of 530 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 205,921.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for Adani Power are 589.3 and 132.55 respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 194,112 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹541.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Adani Power was 194,112 shares with a closing price of 541.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.