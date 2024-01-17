Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power had a relatively stable day of trading, with the open and close prices being very close at ₹541.7 and ₹541.45 respectively. The stock reached a high of ₹541.95 and a low of ₹530 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹205,921.97 crore. The 52-week high and low for Adani Power are ₹589.3 and ₹132.55 respectively. The stock saw a trading volume of 194,112 shares on the BSE.

