Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock sees gains in today's trading

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹389.4 and closed at ₹390.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹395 and a low of ₹386.4. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹150,150.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹410 and a 52-week low of ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 378,158 shares.
The Adani Power stock's low price today is ₹388.65 and the high price is ₹391.85.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹390.75, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.88%
|3 Months
|34.23%
|6 Months
|73.09%
|YTD
|30.05%
|1 Year
|12.86%
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹390.15, with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The last day of Adani Power's BSE volume was 378158 shares, with a closing price of ₹390.6.
