Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 389.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 389.4 and closed at 390.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 395 and a low of 386.4. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 150,150.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 410 and a 52-week low of 132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 378,158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Power stock's low price today is 388.65 and the high price is 391.85.

17 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹390.75, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹389.3

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 390.75, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.88%
3 Months34.23%
6 Months73.09%
YTD30.05%
1 Year12.86%
17 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹390.15, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹389.3

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 390.15, with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:41 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹390.6 on last trading day

The last day of Adani Power's BSE volume was 378158 shares, with a closing price of 390.6.

