Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock sees gains in today's trading

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹389.4 and closed at ₹390.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹395 and a low of ₹386.4. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹150,150.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹410 and a 52-week low of ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 378,158 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.