Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 335.6, up 1.71% from yesterday's 329.95

17 Oct 2023
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.71 %. The stock closed at 329.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power opened at 340.05 and closed at 341.85. The stock reached a high of 343.7 and a low of 327.15. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 127,259.7 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 410 and a low of 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 569,371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed today at ₹335.6, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹329.95

Adani Power stock closed at 335.6 today, registering a 1.71% increase from yesterday's closing price of 329.95. The net change in the stock price was 5.65.

17 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.054.01.97205.9153.34192568.52
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
Tata Power256.852.00.78276.5182.4582114.74
17 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock had a low of 331 and a high of 344.1 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:26 PM IST Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Adani Power Ltd stock is 132.40 and the 52 week high price is 409.70.

17 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹336.4, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹329.95

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 336.4 with a percent change of 1.95 and a net change of 6.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive upward movement, with an increase of 1.95% in its price and a net gain of 6.45 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.34.252.09205.9153.34192801.04
Adani Green Energy946.056.850.732259.15439.35149857.39
Adani Power336.056.11.85410.0132.55129612.43
Adani Energy Solutions777.73.00.393385.3630.086751.87
Tata Power256.952.10.82276.5182.4582146.71
17 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹335.8, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹329.95

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price per share is 335.8. There has been a percent change of 1.77, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.85 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:16 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power's stock reached a low of 331 and a high of 344.1 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹338, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹329.95

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 338, with a percent change of 2.44. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 8.05, which means that the stock has increased by 8.05 compared to its previous value. Overall, the data suggests that Adani Power stock has experienced a positive price movement.

17 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days346.11
10 Days357.73
20 Days367.54
50 Days338.64
100 Days296.92
300 Days257.52
17 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹337.7, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹329.95

Adani Power's stock price is currently 337.7, which represents a 2.35% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 7.75.

17 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Power stock reached a low of 331 and a high of 344.1 today.

17 Oct 2023, 12:56 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India208.455.42.66205.9153.34193870.6
Adani Green Energy947.58.30.882259.15439.35150087.08
Adani Power337.07.052.14410.0132.55129978.84
Adani Energy Solutions778.63.90.53385.3630.086852.26
Tata Power257.352.50.98276.5182.4582274.59
17 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹337.15, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹329.95

The current price of Adani Power stock is 337.15, with a percent change of 2.18 and a net change of 7.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.18% and has gained 7.2 points.

17 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Power stock is 331, while the high price is 344.1.

17 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock had a low price of 331 and a high price of 344.1 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹338.8, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹329.95

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 338.8, which represents a 2.68 percent change. This change translates to a net change of 8.85.

17 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹340, up 3.05% from yesterday's ₹329.95

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 340, with a percent change of 3.05 and a net change of 10.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 3.05% and a net gain of 10.05 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Power stock is 331, while the high price is 344.1.

17 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹331.55, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹329.95

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 331.55 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 1.6. This means that the stock has had a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market is constantly fluctuating.

17 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹341.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 569,371 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 341.85 per share.

