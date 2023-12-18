Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power surges in trading today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹532 and closed at ₹527.85. The stock had a high of ₹545 and a low of ₹521.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹207,136.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, a total of 290,677 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Power is ₹540.05. It has experienced a 0.56 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 3. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight upward movement in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.95%
|3 Months
|34.78%
|6 Months
|102.5%
|YTD
|79.89%
|1 Year
|70.82%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹540, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and has gained 2.95 points.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 290,677 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹527.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!