Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 537.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 532 and closed at 527.85. The stock had a high of 545 and a low of 521.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 207,136.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, a total of 290,677 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:57 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹540.05, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹537.05

The current stock price of Adani Power is 540.05. It has experienced a 0.56 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 3. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight upward movement in its value.

18 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.95%
3 Months34.78%
6 Months102.5%
YTD79.89%
1 Year70.82%
18 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹540, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹537.05

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 540, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and has gained 2.95 points.

18 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹527.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 290,677 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 527.85.

