Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹530 and closed at ₹533.9. The stock reached a high of ₹530 and a low of ₹511. The company's market capitalization is ₹200,734.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 198,783 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 198,783 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹533.9. No other information is provided, so further analysis or interpretation cannot be made based on this data alone.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!