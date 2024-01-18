Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -2.52 %. The stock closed at 533.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 520.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Power's stock opened at 530 and closed at 533.9. The stock reached a high of 530 and a low of 511. The company's market capitalization is 200,734.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 198,783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹533.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 198,783 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 533.9. No other information is provided, so further analysis or interpretation cannot be made based on this data alone.

