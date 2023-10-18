Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 333.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's 335.6

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power closed today at ₹333.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹335.6 Adani Power's stock closed at ₹333.9, representing a decrease of 0.51% or a net change of -1.7 from the previous day's closing price of ₹335.6.

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Power Grid Corporation Of India 206.1 -0.95 -0.46 208.9 153.34 191684.97 Adani Green Energy 939.85 -8.4 -0.89 2259.15 439.35 148875.29 Adani Power 333.9 -1.7 -0.51 410.0 132.55 128783.19 Adani Energy Solutions 764.3 -11.6 -1.5 3385.3 630.0 85257.11 Tata Power 253.2 -3.65 -1.42 276.5 182.45 80947.83 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range Adani Power stock traded at a low price of ₹332 and a high price of ₹339.45 during the current trading day.

Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Adani Power Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of INR 132.40 and a 52-week high price of INR 409.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹335.6, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹329.95 The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹335.6, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 5.65. This means that the stock has increased by 1.71% compared to the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 5.65 points. Overall, this indicates that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Power Grid Corporation Of India 207.05 4.0 1.97 205.9 153.34 192568.52 Adani Green Energy 948.25 9.05 0.96 2259.15 439.35 150205.88 Adani Power 335.6 5.65 1.71 410.0 132.55 129438.87 Adani Energy Solutions 775.2 0.5 0.06 3385.3 630.0 86472.99 Tata Power 256.85 2.0 0.78 276.5 182.45 82114.74 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹331 and a high of ₹344.1 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 343.71 10 Days 353.01 20 Days 365.19 50 Days 339.89 100 Days 297.62 300 Days 257.64 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Adani Power reached a low price of ₹331 and a high price of ₹344.1 on the current day.

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹335.6, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹329.95 The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is ₹335.6, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.71% and the net change is 5.65 points.

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range The Adani Power stock had a low price of ₹331 and a high price of ₹344.1 on the current day.

Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹335.6, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹329.95 The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹335.6 with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 5.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.71% and the price has increased by 5.65 points. The stock is currently trading at ₹335.6.

Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.05% 3 Months 36.83% 6 Months 78.13% YTD 12.0% 1 Year -1.51%

