Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

Adani Power's last day of trading saw an open price of ₹378.2 and a close price of ₹377.05. The stock reached a high of ₹383.95 and a low of ₹377.05. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹146,255.12 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power is ₹410, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 513,511 shares.
18 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
