Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

Adani Power stock price went up today, 18 Sep 2023, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 377.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power's last day of trading saw an open price of 378.2 and a close price of 377.05. The stock reached a high of 383.95 and a low of 377.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 146,255.12 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power is 410, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 513,511 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹377.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 513,511. The closing price of the shares was 377.05.

