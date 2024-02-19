Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 561.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 563.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 561.2 and closed at 561.35 on the last day. The high for the day was 566.6 and the low was 555.5. The market capitalization stood at 217,377.08 crore. The 52-week high and low were 589.3 and 132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 75,696 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹561.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume was 75696 shares with a closing price of 561.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!