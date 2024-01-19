Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 520.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 522 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 518.15 and closed at 520.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 529.9 and a low of 508. The market capitalization of the company is 201,332.21 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 589.3 and 132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 78,433 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹520.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Power shares traded on the BSE was 78,433 shares. The closing price of the shares was 520.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.