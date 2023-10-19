Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stocks surge with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 333.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 336.55 and closed at 335.6 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 339.45, while the lowest price was 332. The company's market capitalization is 128,783.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410, and the 52-week low is 132.55. A total of 526,507 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹338.4, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹333.9

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 338.4. There has been a percent change of 1.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.5, which means that the stock price has increased by 4.5. Overall, the data suggests that Adani Power stock is experiencing a positive trend in its price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.53%
3 Months38.44%
6 Months78.3%
YTD11.48%
1 Year-3.37%
19 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹332.1, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹333.9

As of the most recent data, the stock price of Adani Power is 332.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.8, suggesting a decline of 1.8.

19 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹335.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 526,507 shares. The closing price for the stock was 335.6.

