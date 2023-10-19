Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's stocks surge with positive trading

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹336.55 and closed at ₹335.6 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹339.45, while the lowest price was ₹332. The company's market capitalization is ₹128,783.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410, and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. A total of 526,507 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹338.4. There has been a percent change of 1.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.5, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹4.5. Overall, the data suggests that Adani Power stock is experiencing a positive trend in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.53%
|3 Months
|38.44%
|6 Months
|78.3%
|YTD
|11.48%
|1 Year
|-3.37%
As of the most recent data, the stock price of Adani Power is ₹332.1. It has experienced a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.8, suggesting a decline of ₹1.8.
On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 526,507 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹335.6.
