Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹539 and closed at ₹538.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹545 and a low of ₹528 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹206,654.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 129,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low for Adani Power stock is ₹532.7, while the high is ₹540.
The current stock price of Adani Power is ₹538. There has been a 0.41 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.58%
|3 Months
|35.11%
|6 Months
|104.6%
|YTD
|78.75%
|1 Year
|75.1%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹535.8, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -2.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a volume of 129,979 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹538.65.
