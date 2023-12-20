Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 535.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 539 and closed at 538.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 545 and a low of 528 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 206,654.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 129,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low for Adani Power stock is 532.7, while the high is 540.

20 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹538, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹535.8

The current stock price of Adani Power is 538. There has been a 0.41 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.2.

20 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.58%
3 Months35.11%
6 Months104.6%
YTD78.75%
1 Year75.1%
20 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹535.8, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹538.65

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 535.8, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -2.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

20 Dec 2023, 08:18 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹538.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a volume of 129,979 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 538.65.

