Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 389.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 387.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 388.65 and closed at 389.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 391.85 and a low of 386 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 149,417.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410, and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 357,020 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹389.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 357020 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 389.3.

