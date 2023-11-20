Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹388.65 and closed at ₹389.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹391.85 and a low of ₹386 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹149,417.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410, and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 357,020 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.