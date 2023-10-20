Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power shares plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had an open price of ₹333.05 and a close price of ₹333.9. The stock reached a high of ₹346.95 and a low of ₹331.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹132,832.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, there were 730,293 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Power is ₹343.25. There has been a 0.33% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.81%
|3 Months
|45.26%
|6 Months
|75.92%
|YTD
|14.99%
|1 Year
|3.25%
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is at ₹343.35, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.3% and has gone down by ₹1.05.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 730,293. The closing price of the shares was ₹333.9.
