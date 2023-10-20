Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power shares plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 344.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had an open price of 333.05 and a close price of 333.9. The stock reached a high of 346.95 and a low of 331.25. The company has a market capitalization of 132,832.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410 and the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, there were 730,293 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹343.25, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹344.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Adani Power is 343.25. There has been a 0.33% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.81%
3 Months45.26%
6 Months75.92%
YTD14.99%
1 Year3.25%
20 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹343.35, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹344.4

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is at 343.35, with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.3% and has gone down by 1.05.

20 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹333.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 730,293. The closing price of the shares was 333.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.