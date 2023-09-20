Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 20 Sep 2023, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 379.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 374.8 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 379.25 and closed at 379.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 383.15 and a low of 372.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 144,558.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 366,477 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹379.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 366,477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 379.2.

