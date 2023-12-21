Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Adani Power was ₹534 and the close price was ₹535.8. The stock reached a high of ₹540 and a low of ₹509.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is currently ₹196,395.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹589.3, while the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 453,216.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹517, with a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a gain of 7.8 points. The percent change of 1.53 indicates the percentage increase relative to the previous value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Power stock has seen a positive movement in its price.
The Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹483.75 and a high of ₹514.95.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹499, with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -10.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 2% and the value has decreased by ₹10.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.61%
|3 Months
|30.85%
|6 Months
|95.2%
|YTD
|69.85%
|1 Year
|66.41%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹487, with a percent change of -4.36 and a net change of -22.2. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a relatively significant percent and net change. Investors who own this stock would see a decrease in the value of their investment.
On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a volume of 453,216 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹535.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!