Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:26 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 509.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 517 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Adani Power was 534 and the close price was 535.8. The stock reached a high of 540 and a low of 509.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is currently 196,395.33 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 589.3, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 453,216.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:26 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹517, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹509.2

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 517, with a percent change of 1.53 and a net change of 7.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a gain of 7.8 points. The percent change of 1.53 indicates the percentage increase relative to the previous value. Overall, this data suggests that Adani Power stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

21 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Power stock reached a low of 483.75 and a high of 514.95.

21 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹499, down -2% from yesterday's ₹509.2

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 499, with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -10.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 2% and the value has decreased by 10.2.

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.61%
3 Months30.85%
6 Months95.2%
YTD69.85%
1 Year66.41%
21 Dec 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹487, down -4.36% from yesterday's ₹509.2

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 487, with a percent change of -4.36 and a net change of -22.2. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a relatively significant percent and net change. Investors who own this stock would see a decrease in the value of their investment.

21 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹535.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a volume of 453,216 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 535.8.

