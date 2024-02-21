Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 567.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 554.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 570, reached a high of 573.8, and closed at 567.85. The low for the day was 553. The market capitalization stood at 214002.26 crore, with a 52-week high of 589.3 and a low of 132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 184117 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹567.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume was 184,117 shares and the closing price was 567.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!