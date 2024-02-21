Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹570, reached a high of ₹573.8, and closed at ₹567.85. The low for the day was ₹553. The market capitalization stood at ₹214002.26 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹589.3 and a low of ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 184117 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹567.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume was 184,117 shares and the closing price was ₹567.85.