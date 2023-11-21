Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power sees stock gains in today's trading

On the last day, Adani Power's open price was ₹386.8 and the close price was ₹387.4. The high price for the day was ₹393.05 while the low price was ₹384.25. The market capitalization of Adani Power was ₹150,382.05 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹410 and ₹132.55 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 924,845.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Adani Power stock is ₹392.75. There has been a 0.73 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.48%
|3 Months
|19.24%
|6 Months
|57.3%
|YTD
|30.18%
|1 Year
|15.88%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹389.9. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.5.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 924,845. The closing price for the stock was ₹387.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!