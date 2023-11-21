Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 389.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power's open price was 386.8 and the close price was 387.4. The high price for the day was 393.05 while the low price was 384.25. The market capitalization of Adani Power was 150,382.05 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 410 and 132.55 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 924,845.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹392.75, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹389.9

The current price of Adani Power stock is 392.75. There has been a 0.73 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.85.

21 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months19.24%
6 Months57.3%
YTD30.18%
1 Year15.88%
21 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹389.9, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹387.4

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 389.9. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.5.

21 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹387.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 924,845. The closing price for the stock was 387.4.

