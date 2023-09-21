Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stocks plummet in trading today

The last trading day for Adani Power saw an open price of ₹371.5 and a close price of ₹374.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹373.55, while the lowest was ₹366.05. The market capitalization of Adani Power currently stands at ₹142,147.48 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹410 and a low of ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 429,849 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Adani Power is ₹368.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.67 and a net change of -6.25. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.67% and the value has decreased by ₹6.25.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, a total of 429,849 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹374.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!