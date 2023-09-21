Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 374.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 368.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

The last trading day for Adani Power saw an open price of 371.5 and a close price of 374.8. The highest price reached during the day was 373.55, while the lowest was 366.05. The market capitalization of Adani Power currently stands at 142,147.48 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 410 and a low of 132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 429,849 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹368.55, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹374.8

The current stock price of Adani Power is 368.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.67 and a net change of -6.25. This suggests that the stock price has decreased by 1.67% and the value has decreased by 6.25.

21 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹374.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, a total of 429,849 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 374.8.

