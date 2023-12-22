Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power: Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

Hello User
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Adani Power stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 509.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 512.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power had an opening price of 490 and a closing price of 509.2. The stock had a high of 518 and a low of 483.75. The market capitalization of the company is 197,494.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 459,088 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

