Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock slides as market sentiment turns bearish

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹560, reached a high of ₹560, and a low of ₹537.25, closing at ₹554.85 on the last trading day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹208,814.67 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power was ₹589.3 and the low was ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 208,412 shares traded.
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹541.4 with a percent change of -2.42% and a net change of -13.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further developments to make informed decisions regarding Adani Power stock.
