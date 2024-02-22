Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock slides as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 554.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 541.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 560, reached a high of 560, and a low of 537.25, closing at 554.85 on the last trading day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 208,814.67 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power was 589.3 and the low was 132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 208,412 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

