Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 519.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 536.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Power's stock opened at 530 and closed at 519.55. The stock reached a high of 540 and a low of 530 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 207,059.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 171,543 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Green Energy1676.85106.86.82185.3439.35265618.49
Power Grid Corporation Of India237.251.80.76245.2157.8220656.27
Adani Power536.8517.33.33589.3132.55207059.77
Adani Energy Solutions1128.677.557.382798.6630.0125894.5
Tata Power345.9-2.75-0.79361.95182.45110583.95
22 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹536.85, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹519.55

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock is priced at 536.85. It has experienced a percent change of 3.33, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 17.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by 17.3.

22 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Adani Power stock reached a low of 530 and a high of 540.

22 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹536.85, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹519.55

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 536.85, with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 17.3. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.33% and has gained 17.3 points. It indicates that there is positive momentum in the stock and investors are showing interest in buying it.

22 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.51%
3 Months39.36%
6 Months113.75%
YTD-1.6%
1 Year86.18%
22 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹536.85, up 3.33% from yesterday's ₹519.55

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 536.85, with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 17.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.33% and the net change in price is 17.3.

22 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹519.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Adani Power trading on BSE, a total of 171,543 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 519.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.