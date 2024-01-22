Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Soars in Today's Trading

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹530 and closed at ₹519.55. The stock reached a high of ₹540 and a low of ₹530 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹207,059.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 171,543 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Green Energy
|1676.85
|106.8
|6.8
|2185.3
|439.35
|265618.49
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|237.25
|1.8
|0.76
|245.2
|157.8
|220656.27
|Adani Power
|536.85
|17.3
|3.33
|589.3
|132.55
|207059.77
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1128.6
|77.55
|7.38
|2798.6
|630.0
|125894.5
|Tata Power
|345.9
|-2.75
|-0.79
|361.95
|182.45
|110583.95
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock is priced at ₹536.85. It has experienced a percent change of 3.33, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 17.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹17.3.
Today, Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹530 and a high of ₹540.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.51%
|3 Months
|39.36%
|6 Months
|113.75%
|YTD
|-1.6%
|1 Year
|86.18%
On the last day of Adani Power trading on BSE, a total of 171,543 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹519.55.
