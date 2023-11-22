Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 389.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 392.45 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 390.05 and closed at 389.9. The high for the day was 397, while the low was 390.05. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 151,365.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410, while the 52-week low is 132.55. A total of 369,379 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹389.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE witnessed a volume of 369,379 shares. The closing price for the stock was 389.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.