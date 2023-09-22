Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power sees stock surge as trading remains positive

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹366.1 and closed at ₹368.55 on the last trading day. The high and low prices for the day were ₹384.95 and ₹364.25 respectively. The market capitalization of Adani Power is currently ₹147,489.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹410 and ₹132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 1,477,367 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.