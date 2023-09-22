Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power sees stock surge as trading remains positive

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹366.1 and closed at ₹368.55 on the last trading day. The high and low prices for the day were ₹384.95 and ₹364.25 respectively. The market capitalization of Adani Power is currently ₹147,489.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹410 and ₹132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 1,477,367 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.42%
|3 Months
|42.31%
|6 Months
|89.9%
|YTD
|27.67%
|1 Year
|-2.06%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹382.4, with a percent change of 3.76 and a net change of 13.85. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.76% and has gained 13.85 points. This is a positive movement for the stock and indicates that investors are buying and driving up the price.
