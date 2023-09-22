Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power sees stock surge as trading remains positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 3.76 %. The stock closed at 368.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.4 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 366.1 and closed at 368.55 on the last trading day. The high and low prices for the day were 384.95 and 364.25 respectively. The market capitalization of Adani Power is currently 147,489.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 410 and 132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 1,477,367 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.42%
3 Months42.31%
6 Months89.9%
YTD27.67%
1 Year-2.06%
22 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹382.4, up 3.76% from yesterday's ₹368.55

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 382.4, with a percent change of 3.76 and a net change of 13.85. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.76% and has gained 13.85 points. This is a positive movement for the stock and indicates that investors are buying and driving up the price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹368.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,477,367 shares. The closing price of the shares was 368.55.

