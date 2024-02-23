Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 23 Feb 2024, by 3.44 %. The stock closed at 541.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 560.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock price on the last trading day opened at 543, reached a high of 565, and a low of 528 before closing at 541.4. The market capitalization stands at 216007.87 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 589.3 and 132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 225,756 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹541.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 225,756 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 541.4.

