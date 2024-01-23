Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹530 and closed at ₹519.55, with a high of ₹540 and a low of ₹530. The company has a market capitalization of ₹207,059.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. On the BSE, a total of 171,543 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.