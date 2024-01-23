Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Adani Power stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 519.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 536.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 530 and closed at 519.55, with a high of 540 and a low of 530. The company has a market capitalization of 207,059.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, a total of 171,543 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹519.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, a total of 171,543 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 519.55.

