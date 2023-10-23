Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock drops as investors sell off

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹343.35 and closed at ₹344.4 on the last day. The highest price of the day was ₹346.3, while the lowest price was ₹336. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹130,403.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹410 and ₹132.55 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 266,402 shares on the BSE.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|336.39
|10 Days
|341.25
|20 Days
|357.54
|50 Days
|344.79
|100 Days
|300.84
|300 Days
|258.94
The Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹317.55 and a high of ₹342 on the current day.
Based on the current data, the Adani Power stock has a price of ₹321.7 with a percent change of -4.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 4.85% from its previous value. The net change is -16.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 16.4 points in value.
The low price of Adani Power stock today was ₹323.2, while the high price reached ₹342.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹324.1. There has been a percent change of -4.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14, suggesting a decline in stock price.
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is ₹325.15. There has been a percent change of -3.83 and a net change of -12.95. This indicates that the stock price of Adani Power has decreased by 3.83% and the net change is a decrease of ₹12.95.
The current day's low price of Adani Power stock is ₹323.2, while the high price is ₹342.
As of the current data, the Adani Power stock price is ₹326, representing a percent change of -3.58. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -12.1, reflecting a decline in the stock price by ₹12.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in value, resulting in a decrease in price.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹326.15 with a percent change of -3.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.53% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -11.95, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹11.95. This suggests that there has been a decline in the value of Adani Power stock.
The stock price of Adani Power reached a low of ₹323.2 and a high of ₹342.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹334.65 with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -3.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason for the decrease. It is advisable to analyze further market data and company news to assess the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.05%
|3 Months
|42.69%
|6 Months
|69.79%
|YTD
|12.94%
|1 Year
|-0.04%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹338.55, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% and the net change is positive at 0.45. Overall, this indicates a small positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 266,402. The closing price for the stock was ₹344.4.
