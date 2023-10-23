Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock drops as investors sell off

Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 336.39 10 Days 341.25 20 Days 357.54 50 Days 344.79 100 Days 300.84 300 Days 258.94

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range The Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹317.55 and a high of ₹342 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹321.7, down -4.85% from yesterday's ₹338.1 Based on the current data, the Adani Power stock has a price of ₹321.7 with a percent change of -4.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 4.85% from its previous value. The net change is -16.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 16.4 points in value.

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Power Grid Corporation Of India 201.75 -1.15 -0.57 208.9 153.34 187639.21 Adani Green Energy 898.7 -21.4 -2.33 2259.15 439.35 142357.0 Adani Power 325.05 -13.05 -3.86 410.0 132.55 125369.8 Adani Energy Solutions 746.4 -17.4 -2.28 3385.3 630.0 83260.37 Tata Power 243.35 -3.9 -1.58 276.5 182.45 77798.8

Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.05% 3 Months 42.69% 6 Months 69.79% YTD 12.94% 1 Year -0.04%

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹338.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹338.1 The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹338.55, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% and the net change is positive at 0.45. Overall, this indicates a small positive movement in the stock price.