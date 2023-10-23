Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power stock drops as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 01:38 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.85 %. The stock closed at 338.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power's stock opened at 343.35 and closed at 344.4 on the last day. The highest price of the day was 346.3, while the lowest price was 336. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 130,403.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 410 and 132.55 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 266,402 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days336.39
10 Days341.25
20 Days357.54
50 Days344.79
100 Days300.84
300 Days258.94
23 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Power stock reached a low of 317.55 and a high of 342 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹321.7, down -4.85% from yesterday's ₹338.1

Based on the current data, the Adani Power stock has a price of 321.7 with a percent change of -4.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 4.85% from its previous value. The net change is -16.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 16.4 points in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.75-1.15-0.57208.9153.34187639.21
Adani Green Energy898.7-21.4-2.332259.15439.35142357.0
Adani Power325.05-13.05-3.86410.0132.55125369.8
Adani Energy Solutions746.4-17.4-2.283385.3630.083260.37
Tata Power243.35-3.9-1.58276.5182.4577798.8
23 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Power stock today was 323.2, while the high price reached 342.

23 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹324.1, down -4.14% from yesterday's ₹338.1

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 324.1. There has been a percent change of -4.14, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14, suggesting a decline in stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹325.15, down -3.83% from yesterday's ₹338.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is 325.15. There has been a percent change of -3.83 and a net change of -12.95. This indicates that the stock price of Adani Power has decreased by 3.83% and the net change is a decrease of 12.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India202.45-0.45-0.22208.9153.34188290.25
Adani Green Energy899.6-20.5-2.232259.15439.35142499.56
Adani Power326.5-11.6-3.43410.0132.55125929.06
Adani Energy Solutions747.45-16.35-2.143385.3630.083377.5
Tata Power243.6-3.65-1.48276.5182.4577878.72
23 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Power stock is 323.2, while the high price is 342.

23 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹326, down -3.58% from yesterday's ₹338.1

As of the current data, the Adani Power stock price is 326, representing a percent change of -3.58. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -12.1, reflecting a decline in the stock price by 12.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in value, resulting in a decrease in price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India202.15-0.75-0.37208.9153.34188011.24
Adani Green Energy900.2-19.9-2.162259.15439.35142594.6
Adani Power326.05-12.05-3.56410.0132.55125755.49
Adani Energy Solutions748.55-15.25-2.03385.3630.083500.2
Tata Power244.5-2.75-1.11276.5182.4578166.45
23 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹326.15, down -3.53% from yesterday's ₹338.1

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 326.15 with a percent change of -3.53. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.53% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -11.95, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 11.95. This suggests that there has been a decline in the value of Adani Power stock.

23 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Adani Power reached a low of 323.2 and a high of 342.

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹334.65, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹338.1

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 334.65 with a percent change of -1.02 and a net change of -3.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason for the decrease. It is advisable to analyze further market data and company news to assess the stock's performance.

23 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.05%
3 Months42.69%
6 Months69.79%
YTD12.94%
1 Year-0.04%
23 Oct 2023, 09:26 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹338.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹338.1

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 338.55, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% and the net change is positive at 0.45. Overall, this indicates a small positive movement in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹344.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 266,402. The closing price for the stock was 344.4.

