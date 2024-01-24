Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.47 %. The stock closed at 536.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 518.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Adani Power had an open price of 538 and a close price of 536.85. The stock reached a high of 545 and a low of 515.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is currently 199,866.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 242,933 shares.

24 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹536.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 242,933 shares. The closing price for the stock was 536.85.

