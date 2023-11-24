Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power shares plummet as investors turn bearish

Adani Power's stock opened at ₹388.75 and closed at ₹386.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹390.75 and a low of ₹380.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹147,200.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹410 and ₹132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 253,487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.