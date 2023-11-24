Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power shares plummet as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 386.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 388.75 and closed at 386.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 390.75 and a low of 380.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 147,200.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 410 and 132.55 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 253,487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹381.65, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹386.75

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 381.65, with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -5.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.32% and has dropped by 5.1 points. The negative percent change and net change suggest that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹386.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 253,487 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 386.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.