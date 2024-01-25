Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹519.05 and closed at ₹518.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹524.9 and a low of ₹510.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹200,425.83 crore. The 52-week high is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 131,046 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.