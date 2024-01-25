Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 518.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 519.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 519.05 and closed at 518.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 524.9 and a low of 510.35. The market capitalization of the company is 200,425.83 crore. The 52-week high is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 131,046 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:23 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹518.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 131,046. The closing price for the stock was 518.2.

