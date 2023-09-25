Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 25 Sep 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 383.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 383.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power opened at 385.45 and closed at 382.4. The stock had a high of 389.35 and a low of 380. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 147,759.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410 and the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, a total of 549,033 shares of Adani Power were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹383.5, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹383.1

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 383.5 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1% or 0.4 points. However, without more context or historical data, it is difficult to draw any significant conclusions about the stock's performance.

25 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹382.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE witnessed a volume of 549,033 shares. The closing price for the stock stood at 382.4.

