Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's open price was ₹519.4 and its close price was ₹512.05. The stock had a high of ₹519.4 and a low of ₹496. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹197,398.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 194,479 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.88%
|3 Months
|23.94%
|6 Months
|111.45%
|YTD
|71.11%
|1 Year
|85.71%
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹518, with a 1.21 percent change and a net change of 6.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.21 percent or ₹6.2.
