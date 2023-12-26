Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 511.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 513 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's open price was 519.4 and its close price was 512.05. The stock had a high of 519.4 and a low of 496. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 197,398.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 194,479 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹513, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹511.8

The current stock price of Adani Power is 513 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% and the net change is an increase of 1.2.

26 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.88%
3 Months23.94%
6 Months111.45%
YTD71.11%
1 Year85.71%
26 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹518, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹511.8

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 518, with a 1.21 percent change and a net change of 6.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.21 percent or 6.2.

26 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹512.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Adani Power on the BSE was 194,479 shares. The closing price for the stock was 512.05.

