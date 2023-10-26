Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at ₹328.3, up 5.01% from yesterday's ₹312.65

On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹324.95 and closed at ₹316.5. The stock reached a high of ₹360 and a low of ₹310.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹120,587.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹410 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,152,238 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power closed today at ₹328.3, up 5.01% from yesterday's ₹312.65
Today, the closing price of Adani Power stock is ₹328.3, reflecting a 5.01% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹312.65. The net change in the stock price is ₹15.65.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|198.95
|-0.55
|-0.28
|208.9
|153.34
|185035.05
|Adani Green Energy
|849.15
|-27.65
|-3.15
|2259.15
|439.35
|134508.12
|Adani Power
|328.3
|15.65
|5.01
|410.0
|132.55
|126623.31
|Adani Energy Solutions
|742.65
|24.85
|3.46
|3385.3
|630.0
|82842.06
|Tata Power
|234.4
|-2.2
|-0.93
|276.5
|182.45
|74937.49
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Adani Power stock is ₹289.3, while the high price is ₹338.1.
Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Adani Power Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 132.40 and a 52 week high price of 409.70.
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹320.85, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹312.65
The current stock price of Adani Power is ₹320.85, with a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 8.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.62% compared to the previous trading day, with a net increase of 8.2 points.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|198.3
|-1.2
|-0.6
|208.9
|153.34
|184430.51
|Adani Green Energy
|859.35
|-17.45
|-1.99
|2259.15
|439.35
|136123.83
|Adani Power
|320.4
|7.75
|2.48
|410.0
|132.55
|123576.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|736.35
|18.55
|2.58
|3385.3
|630.0
|82139.3
|Tata Power
|232.65
|-3.95
|-1.67
|276.5
|182.45
|74378.02
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
The Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹289.3 and a high of ₹319.85 on the current day.
Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹315.35, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹312.65
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹315.35, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 2.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹303.7, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹312.65
The Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹303.7, which represents a decrease of 2.86%. The net change in the stock price is -8.95.
Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|333.70
|10 Days
|338.71
|20 Days
|354.21
|50 Days
|345.58
|100 Days
|301.50
|300 Days
|258.77
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
The Adani Power stock had a low price of ₹289.3 and a high price of ₹310.3 on the current day.
Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹303, down -3.09% from yesterday's ₹312.65
Adani Power stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percentage change of -3.09 and a net change of -9.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a downward movement. It is currently priced at ₹303.
Adani Power Live Updates
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹298.5, down -4.53% from yesterday's ₹312.65
The current data of Adani Power stock shows a price of ₹298.5 with a percent change of -4.53 and a net change of -14.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change is negative. The net change of -14.15 suggests that the stock has lost ₹14.15 in value. It is important to note that this data is a snapshot and the stock's performance may change over time.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|197.75
|-1.75
|-0.88
|208.9
|153.34
|183918.98
|Adani Green Energy
|844.75
|-32.05
|-3.66
|2259.15
|439.35
|133811.14
|Adani Power
|299.4
|-13.25
|-4.24
|410.0
|132.55
|115476.75
|Adani Energy Solutions
|704.0
|-13.8
|-1.92
|3385.3
|630.0
|78530.68
|Tata Power
|233.2
|-3.4
|-1.44
|276.5
|182.45
|74553.85
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Adani Power stock is ₹289.3 and the high price is ₹310.3.
Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹297.6, down -4.81% from yesterday's ₹312.65
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹297.6, with a percent change of -4.81 and a net change of -15.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.81% and has experienced a net decrease of ₹15.05. This suggests that there has been a decline in investor confidence in Adani Power, leading to a decrease in its stock price.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|198.25
|-1.25
|-0.63
|208.9
|153.34
|184384.01
|Adani Green Energy
|831.15
|-45.65
|-5.21
|2259.15
|439.35
|131656.86
|Adani Power
|296.75
|-15.9
|-5.09
|410.0
|132.55
|114454.66
|Adani Energy Solutions
|697.45
|-20.35
|-2.84
|3385.3
|630.0
|77800.04
|Tata Power
|231.95
|-4.65
|-1.97
|276.5
|182.45
|74154.23
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock's low price for the day was ₹289.3, while the high price reached was ₹310.3.
Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹296.2, down -5.26% from yesterday's ₹312.65
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Power is ₹296.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 5.26%, resulting in a net change of -16.45.
Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|197.8
|-1.7
|-0.85
|208.9
|153.34
|183965.48
|Adani Green Energy
|835.55
|-41.25
|-4.7
|2259.15
|439.35
|132353.83
|Adani Power
|298.2
|-14.45
|-4.62
|410.0
|132.55
|115013.92
|Adani Energy Solutions
|702.0
|-15.8
|-2.2
|3385.3
|630.0
|78307.59
|Tata Power
|232.7
|-3.9
|-1.65
|276.5
|182.45
|74394.0
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹293.55, down -6.11% from yesterday's ₹312.65
Based on the given data, the current stock price of Adani Power is ₹293.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -6.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -19.1, suggesting a decline of ₹19.1.
Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹289.3 and a high of ₹310.3 on the current day.
Adani Power Live Updates
Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹298.05, down -4.67% from yesterday's ₹312.65
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is ₹298.05. There has been a negative percent change of -4.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.6, which means the stock has decreased by ₹14.6.
Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.8%
|3 Months
|27.47%
|6 Months
|47.95%
|YTD
|4.39%
|1 Year
|-5.91%
Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹312.65, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹316.5
Based on the current data, the Adani Power stock price is ₹312.65. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -3.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹3.85.
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹316.5 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 1,152,238 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹316.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!