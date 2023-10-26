Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 328.3, up 5.01% from yesterday's 312.65

On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at ₹324.95 and closed at ₹316.5. The stock reached a high of ₹360 and a low of ₹310.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹120,587.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹410 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,152,238 shares.
Today, the closing price of Adani Power stock is ₹328.3, reflecting a 5.01% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹312.65. The net change in the stock price is ₹15.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|198.95
|-0.55
|-0.28
|208.9
|153.34
|185035.05
|Adani Green Energy
|849.15
|-27.65
|-3.15
|2259.15
|439.35
|134508.12
|Adani Power
|328.3
|15.65
|5.01
|410.0
|132.55
|126623.31
|Adani Energy Solutions
|742.65
|24.85
|3.46
|3385.3
|630.0
|82842.06
|Tata Power
|234.4
|-2.2
|-0.93
|276.5
|182.45
|74937.49
The current day's low price for Adani Power stock is ₹289.3, while the high price is ₹338.1.
Adani Power Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 132.40 and a 52 week high price of 409.70.
The current stock price of Adani Power is ₹320.85, with a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 8.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.62% compared to the previous trading day, with a net increase of 8.2 points.
The Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹289.3 and a high of ₹319.85 on the current day.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹315.35, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 2.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.
The Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹303.7, which represents a decrease of 2.86%. The net change in the stock price is -8.95.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|333.70
|10 Days
|338.71
|20 Days
|354.21
|50 Days
|345.58
|100 Days
|301.50
|300 Days
|258.77
The Adani Power stock had a low price of ₹289.3 and a high price of ₹310.3 on the current day.
Adani Power stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percentage change of -3.09 and a net change of -9.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a downward movement. It is currently priced at ₹303.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows a price of ₹298.5 with a percent change of -4.53 and a net change of -14.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change is negative. The net change of -14.15 suggests that the stock has lost ₹14.15 in value. It is important to note that this data is a snapshot and the stock's performance may change over time.
The current day's low price of Adani Power stock is ₹289.3 and the high price is ₹310.3.
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is ₹297.6, with a percent change of -4.81 and a net change of -15.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.81% and has experienced a net decrease of ₹15.05. This suggests that there has been a decline in investor confidence in Adani Power, leading to a decrease in its stock price.
Adani Power stock's low price for the day was ₹289.3, while the high price reached was ₹310.3.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Power is ₹296.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 5.26%, resulting in a net change of -16.45.
Based on the given data, the current stock price of Adani Power is ₹293.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -6.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -19.1, suggesting a decline of ₹19.1.
Adani Power stock reached a low of ₹289.3 and a high of ₹310.3 on the current day.
The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is ₹298.05. There has been a negative percent change of -4.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.6, which means the stock has decreased by ₹14.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.8%
|3 Months
|27.47%
|6 Months
|47.95%
|YTD
|4.39%
|1 Year
|-5.91%
Based on the current data, the Adani Power stock price is ₹312.65. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -3.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹3.85.
