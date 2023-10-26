Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 328.3, up 5.01% from yesterday's 312.65

14 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 5.01 %. The stock closed at 312.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last trading day, Adani Power opened at 324.95 and closed at 316.5. The stock reached a high of 360 and a low of 310.15. The market capitalization of the company is 120,587.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 410 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,152,238 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power closed today at ₹328.3, up 5.01% from yesterday's ₹312.65

Today, the closing price of Adani Power stock is 328.3, reflecting a 5.01% increase from the previous day's closing price of 312.65. The net change in the stock price is 15.65.

26 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India198.95-0.55-0.28208.9153.34185035.05
Adani Green Energy849.15-27.65-3.152259.15439.35134508.12
Adani Power328.315.655.01410.0132.55126623.31
Adani Energy Solutions742.6524.853.463385.3630.082842.06
Tata Power234.4-2.2-0.93276.5182.4574937.49
26 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Power stock is 289.3, while the high price is 338.1.

26 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Adani Power Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 132.40 and a 52 week high price of 409.70.

26 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹320.85, up 2.62% from yesterday's ₹312.65

The current stock price of Adani Power is 320.85, with a percent change of 2.62 and a net change of 8.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.62% compared to the previous trading day, with a net increase of 8.2 points.

26 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India198.3-1.2-0.6208.9153.34184430.51
Adani Green Energy859.35-17.45-1.992259.15439.35136123.83
Adani Power320.47.752.48410.0132.55123576.32
Adani Energy Solutions736.3518.552.583385.3630.082139.3
Tata Power232.65-3.95-1.67276.5182.4574378.02
26 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Power stock reached a low of 289.3 and a high of 319.85 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹315.35, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹312.65

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 315.35, with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 2.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

26 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹303.7, down -2.86% from yesterday's ₹312.65

The Adani Power stock is currently priced at 303.7, which represents a decrease of 2.86%. The net change in the stock price is -8.95.

26 Oct 2023, 01:35 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days333.70
10 Days338.71
20 Days354.21
50 Days345.58
100 Days301.50
300 Days258.77
26 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Power stock had a low price of 289.3 and a high price of 310.3 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹303, down -3.09% from yesterday's ₹312.65

Adani Power stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percentage change of -3.09 and a net change of -9.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a downward movement. It is currently priced at 303.

26 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹298.5, down -4.53% from yesterday's ₹312.65

The current data of Adani Power stock shows a price of 298.5 with a percent change of -4.53 and a net change of -14.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as the percent change is negative. The net change of -14.15 suggests that the stock has lost 14.15 in value. It is important to note that this data is a snapshot and the stock's performance may change over time.

26 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India197.75-1.75-0.88208.9153.34183918.98
Adani Green Energy844.75-32.05-3.662259.15439.35133811.14
Adani Power299.4-13.25-4.24410.0132.55115476.75
Adani Energy Solutions704.0-13.8-1.923385.3630.078530.68
Tata Power233.2-3.4-1.44276.5182.4574553.85
26 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Power stock is 289.3 and the high price is 310.3.

26 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹297.6, down -4.81% from yesterday's ₹312.65

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 297.6, with a percent change of -4.81 and a net change of -15.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.81% and has experienced a net decrease of 15.05. This suggests that there has been a decline in investor confidence in Adani Power, leading to a decrease in its stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India198.25-1.25-0.63208.9153.34184384.01
Adani Green Energy831.15-45.65-5.212259.15439.35131656.86
Adani Power296.75-15.9-5.09410.0132.55114454.66
Adani Energy Solutions697.45-20.35-2.843385.3630.077800.04
Tata Power231.95-4.65-1.97276.5182.4574154.23
26 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price for the day was 289.3, while the high price reached was 310.3.

26 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹296.2, down -5.26% from yesterday's ₹312.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Power is 296.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 5.26%, resulting in a net change of -16.45.

26 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India197.8-1.7-0.85208.9153.34183965.48
Adani Green Energy835.55-41.25-4.72259.15439.35132353.83
Adani Power298.2-14.45-4.62410.0132.55115013.92
Adani Energy Solutions702.0-15.8-2.23385.3630.078307.59
Tata Power232.7-3.9-1.65276.5182.4574394.0
26 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹293.55, down -6.11% from yesterday's ₹312.65

Based on the given data, the current stock price of Adani Power is 293.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -6.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -19.1, suggesting a decline of 19.1.

26 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock reached a low of 289.3 and a high of 310.3 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹298.05, down -4.67% from yesterday's ₹312.65

The current data shows that the stock price of Adani Power is 298.05. There has been a negative percent change of -4.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.6, which means the stock has decreased by 14.6.

26 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.8%
3 Months27.47%
6 Months47.95%
YTD4.39%
1 Year-5.91%
26 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹312.65, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹316.5

Based on the current data, the Adani Power stock price is 312.65. It has experienced a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -3.85. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% and the net change in price is a decrease of 3.85.

26 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹316.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 1,152,238 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 316.5.

