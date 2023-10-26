Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 328.3, up 5.01% from yesterday's 312.65

Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power closed today at ₹328.3, up 5.01% from yesterday's ₹312.65 Today, the closing price of Adani Power stock is ₹328.3, reflecting a 5.01% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹312.65. The net change in the stock price is ₹15.65.

Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Power Grid Corporation Of India 198.95 -0.55 -0.28 208.9 153.34 185035.05 Adani Green Energy 849.15 -27.65 -3.15 2259.15 439.35 134508.12 Adani Power 328.3 15.65 5.01 410.0 132.55 126623.31 Adani Energy Solutions 742.65 24.85 3.46 3385.3 630.0 82842.06 Tata Power 234.4 -2.2 -0.93 276.5 182.45 74937.49 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Adani Power stock is ₹289.3, while the high price is ₹338.1.

Adani Power Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Adani Power Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 132.40 and a 52 week high price of 409.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 333.70 10 Days 338.71 20 Days 354.21 50 Days 345.58 100 Days 301.50 300 Days 258.77 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -6.8% 3 Months 27.47% 6 Months 47.95% YTD 4.39% 1 Year -5.91%

