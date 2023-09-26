Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at ₹383.5 and closed at ₹383.1. The stock reached a high of ₹385.85 and a low of ₹378.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹146,756.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 445,860 shares.
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹380.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.12% or -0.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.46%
|3 Months
|45.06%
|6 Months
|108.28%
|YTD
|27.24%
|1 Year
|-1.15%
The current stock price of Adani Power is ₹380.5. It has experienced a decrease of 0.68% in percentage change and a net change of -2.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 445,860. The closing price for the stock was ₹383.1.
