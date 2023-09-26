Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 380.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 380.05 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at 383.5 and closed at 383.1. The stock reached a high of 385.85 and a low of 378.15. The company has a market capitalization of 146,756.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 445,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:54 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹380.05, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹380.5

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 380.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.12% or -0.45.

26 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.46%
3 Months45.06%
6 Months108.28%
YTD27.24%
1 Year-1.15%
26 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹380.5, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹383.1

The current stock price of Adani Power is 380.5. It has experienced a decrease of 0.68% in percentage change and a net change of -2.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight decline in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹383.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Adani Power on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 445,860. The closing price for the stock was 383.1.

