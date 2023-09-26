Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at ₹383.5 and closed at ₹383.1. The stock reached a high of ₹385.85 and a low of ₹378.15. The company has a market capitalization of ₹146,756.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹410 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 445,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.