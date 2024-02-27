Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹557 and closed at ₹559.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹574, while the low was ₹551.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹219,054.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹589.3 and ₹132.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 343,304 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Power stock is currently trading at ₹567.95, with a net change of 8.7 and a percent change of 1.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Power had a trading volume of 343,304 shares with a closing price of ₹559.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!