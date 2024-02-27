Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 559.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 567.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 557 and closed at 559.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 574, while the low was 551.05. The market capitalization stood at 219,054.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 589.3 and 132.55, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 343,304 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹567.95, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹559.25

Adani Power stock is currently trading at 567.95, with a net change of 8.7 and a percent change of 1.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹559.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Adani Power had a trading volume of 343,304 shares with a closing price of 559.25.

