Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power closed today at 354.1, up 7.86% from yesterday's 328.3

16 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 7.86 %. The stock closed at 328.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 354.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 310 and closed at 312.65. The stock reached a high of 338.1 and a low of 289.3. The market capitalization of Adani Power is currently 126,623.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power shares was 1,438,581.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed today at ₹354.1, up 7.86% from yesterday's ₹328.3

Adani Power stock closed at 354.1 today, showing a percent change of 7.86% and a net change of 25.8. Yesterday's closing price was 328.3.

27 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.02.051.03208.9153.34186941.67
Adani Green Energy871.522.352.632259.15439.35138048.43
Adani Power354.125.87.86410.0132.55136574.21
Adani Energy Solutions764.521.852.943385.3630.085279.42
Tata Power238.13.71.58276.5182.4576120.38
27 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Adani Power stock is 331.6, while the high price is 364.85.

27 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹353.4, up 7.65% from yesterday's ₹328.3

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 353.4, with a percent change of 7.65 and a net change of 25.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors may view this as a positive sign and may be interested in purchasing or holding onto the stock. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

27 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹352.05, up 7.23% from yesterday's ₹328.3

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the price is 352.05. There has been a percent change of 7.23, indicating a significant increase in the stock price. The net change is 23.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing a notable upward trend.

Click here for Adani Power Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.02.051.03208.9153.34186941.67
Adani Green Energy886.7537.64.432259.15439.35140464.08
Adani Power351.3523.057.02410.0132.55135513.55
Adani Energy Solutions762.4519.82.673385.3630.085050.74
Tata Power237.753.351.43276.5182.4576008.48
27 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Adani Power stock for the day is 331.6 and the high price is 349.5.

27 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹349, up 6.31% from yesterday's ₹328.3

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that its price is 349, with a percent change of 6.31 and a net change of 20.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 6.31% and has gone up by 20.7 points.

27 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days329.11
10 Days335.01
20 Days350.82
50 Days346.19
100 Days302.12
300 Days258.81
27 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price today was 331.6, while the high price reached 347.

27 Oct 2023, 01:13 PM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹345.6, up 5.27% from yesterday's ₹328.3

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is at 345.6. There has been a percent change of 5.27, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 17.3, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Adani Power stock has experienced a positive performance.

27 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Adani Power Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.052.11.06208.9153.34186988.17
Adani Green Energy878.729.553.482259.15439.35139188.93
Adani Power344.015.74.78410.0132.55132678.7
Adani Energy Solutions754.2511.61.563385.3630.084136.04
Tata Power236.552.150.92276.5182.4575624.84
27 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹343.4, up 4.6% from yesterday's ₹328.3

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 343.4, with a percent change of 4.6 and a net change of 15.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, as the percent change and net change are both positive. Investors in Adani Power may see this as a positive sign and may be encouraged to buy or hold onto their shares. However, it is important to note that this data is only a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific point in time and should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions. It is always recommended to conduct thorough research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

Click here for Adani Power News

27 Oct 2023, 12:19 PM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Adani Power stock is 331.6, while the high price is 346.

27 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power trading at ₹341.8, up 4.11% from yesterday's ₹328.3

As of the current data, Adani Power stock is priced at 341.8, with a percent change of 4.11 and a net change of 13.5. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change. Investors might consider this as a potential opportunity for profit. However, it is important to conduct further research and analysis to make informed investment decisions.

27 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.22.251.13208.9153.34187127.68
Adani Green Energy877.628.453.352259.15439.35139014.69
Adani Power339.511.23.41410.0132.55130943.08
Adani Energy Solutions751.859.21.243385.3630.083868.32
Tata Power237.352.951.26276.5182.4575880.6
27 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power trading at ₹335.65, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹328.3

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the price is 335.65. There has been a 2.24 percent change in the stock price, which amounts to a net change of 7.35.

Click here for Adani Power Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock's low price for the day was 331.6, while the high price was 341.

27 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Power Grid Corporation Of India200.751.80.9208.9153.34186709.15
Adani Green Energy875.025.853.042259.15439.35138602.84
Adani Power338.710.43.17410.0132.55130634.52
Adani Energy Solutions751.859.21.243385.3630.083868.32
Tata Power236.72.30.98276.5182.4575672.8
27 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹338.2, up 3.02% from yesterday's ₹328.3

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 338.2, which represents a 3.02% increase in value. The net change in price is 9.9.

27 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

The Adani Power stock had a low price of 331.6 and a high price of 341 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹328.3, up 5.01% from yesterday's ₹312.65

The current stock price of Adani Power is 328.3, which represents a 5.01% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 15.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.98%
3 Months35.78%
6 Months52.86%
YTD9.28%
1 Year-1.5%
27 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹328.3, up 5.01% from yesterday's ₹312.65

Adani Power stock is currently trading at a price of 328.3, which represents a 5.01% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 15.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹312.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a BSE volume of 1,438,581 shares. The closing price for the day was 312.65.

