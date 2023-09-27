Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 377.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.85 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 381 and closed at 380.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 382.75, while the lowest was 376. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 145,580.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410, and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power's shares on the last day was 310,018.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:15 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹377.85, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹377.45

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock's price is 377.85, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates that the stock's price has increased slightly by 0.11% or 0.4 points.

27 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹380.5 on last trading day

