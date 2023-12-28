Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power, an Indian power generation company, opened at ₹515 and closed at ₹512.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹530.65 and a low of ₹512.15. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹201,158.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹589.3, and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 270,097 shares on the BSE.
Adani Power stock is currently priced at ₹518, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -3.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.43%
|3 Months
|27.75%
|6 Months
|105.16%
|YTD
|74.41%
|1 Year
|80.75%
The current price of Adani Power stock is ₹525.8, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 4.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.81% or ₹4.25.
On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a volume of 270,097 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹512.15.
