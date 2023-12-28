Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 521.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 518 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power, an Indian power generation company, opened at 515 and closed at 512.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 530.65 and a low of 512.15. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 201,158.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 589.3, and the 52-week low is 132.55. The stock had a trading volume of 270,097 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹518, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹521.55

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 518, with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -3.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.43%
3 Months27.75%
6 Months105.16%
YTD74.41%
1 Year80.75%
28 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹525.8, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹521.55

The current price of Adani Power stock is 525.8, with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 4.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.81% or 4.25.

28 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹512.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power had a volume of 270,097 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 512.15.

