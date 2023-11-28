Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power's Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 7.26 %. The stock closed at 396.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 425.7 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

Adani Power's stock opened at 382.15 and closed at 381.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 400.4 and a low of 380.55. The company's market capitalization is 153,081.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410, while the 52-week low is 132.55. On the BSE, a total of 606,763 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Power stock reached a low of 406 and a high of 430.5 on the current day.

28 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹425.7, up 7.26% from yesterday's ₹396.9

Adani Power stock's current price is 425.7, which represents a 7.26% increase from its previous value. The net change in the stock's price is 28.8.

28 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.56%
3 Months20.19%
6 Months53.92%
YTD32.6%
1 Year22.23%
28 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹396.9, up 4% from yesterday's ₹381.65

Adani Power stock is currently priced at 396.9, which represents a 4% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 15.25.

28 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹381.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Power on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 606,763 shares. The closing price for the stock was 381.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.