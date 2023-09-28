Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 377.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 375.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power's open price was 378.05 and the close price was 377.45. The stock reached a high of 378.85 and a low of 373.45. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 144,750.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 410 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 290,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹377.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 290,063 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 377.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.