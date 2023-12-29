Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹521.9 and closed at ₹521.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹525.8, while the low was ₹512. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹201,042.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹589.3, and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 102,335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.