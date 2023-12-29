Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 521.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 521.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 521.9 and closed at 521.55. The stock's high for the day was 525.8, while the low was 512. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 201,042.94 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 589.3, and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 102,335 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 102,335 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a closing price of 521.55 per share.

