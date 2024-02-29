Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at ₹566.7 and closed at ₹566.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹570, while the lowest was ₹548. The market capitalization stood at ₹212,498.05 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹589.3 and the low was ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 91,633 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹566.65 on last trading day
On the last day, Adani Power on BSE had a trading volume of 91633 shares with a closing price of ₹566.65.