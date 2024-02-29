Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -2.77 %. The stock closed at 566.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 550.95 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock on the last day opened at 566.7 and closed at 566.65. The highest price reached during the day was 570, while the lowest was 548. The market capitalization stood at 212,498.05 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 589.3 and the low was 132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 91,633 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹566.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power on BSE had a trading volume of 91633 shares with a closing price of 566.65.

