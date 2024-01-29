Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 4.4 %. The stock closed at 519.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 542.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : On the last day, Adani Power opened at 520.55 and closed at 519.65. The stock had a high of 544.1 and a low of 520.55. The market capitalization of the company is 209,238.94 crore. The 52-week high for Adani Power is 589.3, while the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 576,871 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Power share price NSE Live :Adani Power closed at ₹519.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Adani Power had a trading volume of 576,871 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 519.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!