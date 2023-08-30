Hello User
Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Adani Power stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 3.33 %. The stock closed at 321.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 332.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at 322.05 and closed at 321.8. The stock had a high of 338.65 and a low of 315.8. The market capitalization of Adani Power is 128,243.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 420 and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 3,002,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

