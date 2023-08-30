Adani Power Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Adani Power opened at ₹322.05 and closed at ₹321.8. The stock had a high of ₹338.65 and a low of ₹315.8. The market capitalization of Adani Power is ₹128,243.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹420 and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for Adani Power was 3,002,295 shares.
30 Aug 2023, 08:03 AM IST
