Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at ₹561.5 and closed at ₹542.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹569.6 and a low of ₹553.35. It has a market capitalization of ₹219,691.24 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹589.3 and ₹132.55, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 345,590 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.39%
|3 Months
|42.02%
|6 Months
|108.73%
|YTD
|8.63%
|1 Year
|130.07%
The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is ₹569.6. There has been a 5% percent increase in the stock, resulting in a net change of 27.1.
On the last day, the volume of Adani Power shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 345,590 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹542.5.
