Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Adani Power stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 542.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 569.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power Stock Price Today

Adani Power Share Price Today : Adani Power's stock opened at 561.5 and closed at 542.5 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 569.6 and a low of 553.35. It has a market capitalization of 219,691.24 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 589.3 and 132.55, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 345,590 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.39%
3 Months42.02%
6 Months108.73%
YTD8.63%
1 Year130.07%
30 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹569.6, up 5% from yesterday's ₹542.5

The current data of Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is 569.6. There has been a 5% percent increase in the stock, resulting in a net change of 27.1.

30 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹542.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Adani Power shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 345,590 shares. The closing price of these shares was 542.5.

