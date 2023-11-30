Hello User
Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Power stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -2.08 %. The stock closed at 433.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 424.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Power stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Power

On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at 456.8 and closed at 445.8. The highest price reached during the day was 470.9, while the lowest was 427.5. The market capitalization of the company is 167,217.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 464.3, and the 52-week low is 132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 3,726,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Adani Power Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Adani Power share price update :Adani Power trading at ₹424.55, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹433.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Power is 424.55. The percent change is -2.08, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9, suggesting a decrease of 9 points in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Adani Power share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.34%
3 Months28.3%
6 Months73.48%
YTD44.58%
1 Year33.38%
30 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Adani Power share price Today :Adani Power trading at ₹433.95, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹433.55

The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is at 433.95 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by a small percentage, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock. However, the net change is also quite small, suggesting that the stock has not experienced significant fluctuations in value. Overall, the stock appears to be relatively stable at its current price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Adani Power share price Live :Adani Power closed at ₹445.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 3,726,980 shares. The closing price for the stock was 445.8.

