Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power plummets in trading today

On the last day, Adani Power's stock opened at ₹456.8 and closed at ₹445.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹470.9, while the lowest was ₹427.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹167,217.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹464.3, and the 52-week low is ₹132.55. The BSE volume for the day was 3,726,980 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Adani Power is ₹424.55. The percent change is -2.08, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9, suggesting a decrease of 9 points in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.34%
|3 Months
|28.3%
|6 Months
|73.48%
|YTD
|44.58%
|1 Year
|33.38%
The current data for Adani Power stock shows that the stock price is at ₹433.95 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by a small percentage, indicating a slight positive movement in the stock. However, the net change is also quite small, suggesting that the stock has not experienced significant fluctuations in value. Overall, the stock appears to be relatively stable at its current price.
On the last day of trading, Adani Power on the BSE had a volume of 3,726,980 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹445.8.
